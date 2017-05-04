Instead of telescope, how about a planetarium?

As part of an ambitious plan to establish a science museum in Northwest Arkansas, a non-profit group called Supporting STEM and Space Inc. plans to build an astronomical observatory for public viewing sessions. The telescope for this observatory is a 106-year old refractor (using a 24-inch diameter lens as its main focusing element) which the Sproul Observatory at Swarthmore College is only too happy to give away. This telescope, which was de-commissioned 13 years ago, is a dinosaur. Large refractors (this one is the sixth largest ever built) have not been built in a century. All telescopes, from professional to amateur, are now reflectors (using a mirror as the main focusing element), except for the smallest beginner scopes. Refractors require a long tube -- the one in question here is 36 feet long -- whereas a comparable reflector would need a tube only a few feet long.

