Weather hampers drug takeback
n A green collection bin is always sitting outside the office.
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
The Bella Vista Police Department had its annual drug takeback last Saturday, though the weather proved uncooperative.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.