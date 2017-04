Photo by Janet Walton A car caught fire on Euston Road near the Metfield Golf Course on March 22. There was just smoke and all of a sudden the windows were popping out,’ said Janet Walton, who saw the blaze and snapped this photo. Firefighters responded at 5:31 p.m. Capt. Gairy Osburn said that the Pontiac Grand Am was driving as usual and black smoke started pouring from under the hood. The driver pulled over and in moments the front end was engulfed in flames. Nobody was injured.