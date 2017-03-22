Correction
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
The story headlined "BSCO Reserve Division recruiting," on Page 3A of the March 15 issue, contained an incorrect phone number for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The correct number is 479-271-1008.
