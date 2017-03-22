Board of Construction Appeals talks walls
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Bella Vista's Board of Construction Appeals met March 14 and discussed potential code revisions for stem, foundation and retaining walls.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.