Bella Vista Native Nadine Logston: Child model and movie extra

Photo courtesy of Bob Williams This magazine cover photo of Nadine was one of several photos that her Aunt Lillian Green took, then sold to various magazines in the 1940s and early 1950s.

Although her name was not widely known, the face of Bella Vista native Nadine Logston as a young girl was seen by thousands of people on the cover of several magazines back in the 1940s and early 1950s. She also was an extra in the Jesse James movie made in Pineville, Mo., in 1938.