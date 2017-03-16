Cut lawmakers off state-backed health insurance

In 2014, 59 House members and 23 senators in the Arkansas Legislature were covered by the state of Arkansas in the state's employee health insurance program. Wouldn't it just be fair if anyone -- not just lawmakers taking care of themselves -- in Arkansas had the opportunity to participate in a state-managed health program? Instead, the legislators are poised to cut off health insurance coverage for Arkansans who, unlike legislators, do not otherwise have access to group plans paid for by Arkansas taxpayers.

