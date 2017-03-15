Community Garden growing, evolving
Volunteers join partnership between school and hospital
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
After work on a windy spring evening, people slowly gather for a volunteer project that is drawing from three very different groups. This summer, the garden space behind the Mercy Clinic will be shared by clinic employees, Cooper Elementary School and a new group of volunteers who live in the community.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.