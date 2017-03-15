Community Garden growing, evolving

Volunteers join partnership between school and hospital

By Lynn Atkins

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Denise Cockrell brought her daughters Molly and Claire to volunteer on a work day at the Community Garden behind the Mercy Clinic.
After work on a windy spring evening, people slowly gather for a volunteer project that is drawing from three very different groups. This summer, the garden space behind the Mercy Clinic will be shared by clinic employees, Cooper Elementary School and a new group of volunteers who live in the community.

