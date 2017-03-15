Art Club seeking scholarship applicants
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
The Bella Vista Village Art Club 2017 scholarship is available to a talented Northwest Arkansas resident who has lived in Northwest Arkansas at least a year and is a high school senior or college freshman intending to major full time in art -- either fine or applied -- at an accredited college or university in the fall. Online colleges are not eligible.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.