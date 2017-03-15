Art Club seeking scholarship applicants

The Bella Vista Village Art Club 2017 scholarship is available to a talented Northwest Arkansas resident who has lived in Northwest Arkansas at least a year and is a high school senior or college freshman intending to major full time in art -- either fine or applied -- at an accredited college or university in the fall. Online colleges are not eligible.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.