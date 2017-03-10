Americans can't take Trump at his word
Friday, March 10, 2017
As a political scientist, I am troubled by what many of my colleagues in the field see as the erosion of constitutional and democratic norms in our country. This erosion includes President Trump's continued unwillingness to release his tax returns for public scrutiny, defying a custom that goes back decades.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.