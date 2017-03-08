Storage on the horizon

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Earthwork is being done alongside Forest Hills Boulevard, just inside Gravette city limits for a 12-acre storage facility, with 128,000-square-feet of contained space. Tom Callis of Calcon construction said that this is probably a six-month project, and it’s needed because storage facilities in this area are simply out of space for people’s things.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Earthwork is being done alongside Forest Hills Boulevard, just inside Gravette city limits for a 12-acre storage facility, with 128,000-square-feet of contained space. Tom Callis of Calcon construction said that this is probably a six-month project, and it's needed because storage facilities in this area are simply out of space for people's things.