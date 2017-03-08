Storage on the horizon
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Earthwork is being done alongside Forest Hills Boulevard, just inside Gravette city limits for a 12-acre storage facility, with 128,000-square-feet of contained space. Tom Callis of Calcon construction said that this is probably a six-month project, and it's needed because storage facilities in this area are simply out of space for people's things.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.