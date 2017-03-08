MEMBER PROFILE VILLAGE INSURANCE

Knowledgeable staff offers variety of services to protect assets

By Sally Carroll scarroll@nwadg.com

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Print item

Sally Carroll With a friendly and knowledgeable staff, Village Insurance meets the customer&#x2019;s needs today and in the future, providing confidence and peace of mind. Linda Howard, left, and Janie Combrink are two of the staff members who help customers find the best insurance options possible.
Zoom

Sally Carroll With a friendly and knowledgeable staff, Village Insurance meets the customer’s needs today and in the future, providing confidence and peace of mind. Linda Howard, left, and Janie Combrink are two of the staff members who help customers find the best insurance options possible.

Village Insurance can help provide peace of mind for protecting your assets now and in the future.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.