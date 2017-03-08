MEMBER PROFILE TH ROGERS New store rises from the ashes
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
In 2014, the TH Rogers showroom burned to the ground, but they never stopped serving customers, manager Daniel Dewitt said. They simply moved to one of the warehouses in back and continued filling orders. Luckily, the fire didn't hurt the lumber stored behind the store, so they didn't miss a single day.
