March 14 event raising money for nonprofit group

FILE PHOTO/JASON IVESTER Doug Woods pulls a tray of chicken from the oven in January at the Benton County Senior Activity and Wellness Center in Bentonville. Woods, who has been the chef at the center for more than six months, prepares lunch daily for the Meals on Wheels program. The Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors will host the inaugural “League of Champions Luncheon” at 11:30 a.m. March 14 to benefit the nonprofit organization.