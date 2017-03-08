March 14 event raising money for nonprofit group
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Meals on Wheels of Benton County will get a lift from the inaugural "League of Champions Luncheon" on March 14 as part of the nationwide March for Meals support drive.
