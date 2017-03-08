First newcomers coffee draws great turnout

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista POA General Manager Tom Judson and Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie fielded questions together at a Newcomers Reception in Riordan Hall on Saturday. Christie said there’s usually a lot more questions for Judson when they’re both available to answer.

Although some of the questions were familiar to both Property Owners Association General Manager Tom Judson and Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie, to the audience it was valuable information.