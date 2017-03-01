Area students make Alabama's President's and Dean's lists

TUSCALOOSA, AL -- A total of 11,758 students enrolled during the 2016 fall semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's). The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.

