Photography club going strong

By Lynn Atkins

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Print item

Photo by Jan Halgrim Every month members of the Bella Vista/Bentonville Photography Club are invited on a &#8220;walkabout&#8221; where they meet off-site and practice some of the techniques they learned at meetings.
Zoom

Photo by Jan Halgrim Every month members of the Bella Vista/Bentonville Photography Club are invited on a “walkabout” where they meet off-site and practice some of the techniques they learned at meetings.

In a community where many clubs are beginning to decline, the Bella Vista/Bentonville Photography Club is going strong.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.