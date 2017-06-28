Master Gardeners help Helping Hands

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Master Gardeners volunteer their time in a large vegetable garden behind the Caring and Sharing Thrift Store in Bentonville.

Ryan Neal can't say why there are so many Master Gardeners in Bella Vista. The Master Gardener program, Neal explained, is open to anyone -- but it does seem to attract retirees. In Benton County almost a third of the Master Gardeners come from Bella Vista.