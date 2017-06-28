Bella Vista a trails destination

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Todd Thibodeau, a rider from Wyoming who came to Northwest Arkansas for the International Mountain Bicycling Association’s world summit, rides out of the Back 40 trail and toward the Blowing Springs pavilion. The Trails were finished just in time for IMBA’s world summit, an international mountain biking event that drew people from all over and outside the United States to explore Northwest Arkansas trails.

Largely hidden among the hills and hollow of the community's eastern side is a trail system unlike any other, almost reaching the state line on its north end and going as far south as Blowing Springs before winding right back up and around.