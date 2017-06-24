Those who cast ballots for Trump were 'conned'

Trump voter? Why? Maybe you voted for him because he said he was a "great businessman." You were conned. Most of his "business" is family-based, not open to disclosure or scrutiny, especially since he has refused to release his tax returns. There is one exception that occurred when he went into the casino business. By law, he was subject to scrutiny by regulatory agencies, the SEC, Gaming Commission, etc. So how did he do? His rich daddy tried to bail him out by buying millions of dollars worth of chips and destroying them, violating Gaming Commission rules and paying a whopping fine. Trump still went bankrupt. So, as a businessman, as far as we know, he's a total failure, coasting on the money he inherited. This information was available before the election, so if you got conned you're just too lazy to find out the truth.

