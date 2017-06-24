Doing the Democratic math for next election season
Saturday, June 24, 2017
Four recent elections show that at this point Democrats can't win. Unless something extremely remarkable and lucky happens soon they might be finished. In the 2018 mid-term elections, 33 seats in the Senate are up for grabs as are all 435 voting seats in the House of Representatives.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.