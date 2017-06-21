Photo courtesy of Angie Rader Angie Rader, a docent at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, has a family photo album that contains photos from the early days of Bella Vista Village. This image shows how the Bella Vista Country Club looked during construction in late 1968.

