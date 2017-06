Ben Goff/NWA Democrat-Gazette A team of volunteer interpreters, including Matt Slaughter of Rogers, left, Jim Spillars of Fayetteville and Robert Kroening of Fayetteville, fire a blank charge recently at the Pea Ridge National Military Park artillery demonstration. The park performs the interpretive living history presentations roughly every other week from May through September. Check out the PRNMP website — www.nps.gov/peri/index.htm — for dates and times. The park is less than a 30-minute drive from Bella Vista Town Center.