Tennis draws young and old to Cancer Challenge
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Standing in his former stomping ground, watching kids rush past with tennis rackets ready, Paul Pautsch said he can't remember how he managed the event for so many years. Now, coming out of retirement to help tennis director Patrick Hennessy at the Cancer Challenge Tennis Tournament, he realizes how much effort goes into a successful event.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.