Tennis draws young and old to Cancer Challenge

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Tony Alexander of Mid-Amercan Display traveled from Louisville, Ky., to play at the Cancer Challenge Golf Tournament on Friday.

Standing in his former stomping ground, watching kids rush past with tennis rackets ready, Paul Pautsch said he can't remember how he managed the event for so many years. Now, coming out of retirement to help tennis director Patrick Hennessy at the Cancer Challenge Tennis Tournament, he realizes how much effort goes into a successful event.