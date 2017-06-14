Family speaks about missing man found dead in Beaver Lake
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Edward Holmes, a 50-year-old Bella Vista man reported missing Thursday, was found dead just before 8 a.m. Saturday near a private boat dock about 6 to 8 feet from the shoreline in Beaver Lake, near Arkansas Highway 12, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
