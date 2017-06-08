Time to look beyond political marketing

I am "one of the real Americans who pay for all this stuff" who "want an end to the shenanigans in Washington and everywhere else." [June 2 letter writer Jeff] Cook and I would probably agree, at least in some part, as to just what these "shenanigans" include. And there is certainly no shortage of them at the state and local levels, too.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.