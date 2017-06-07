What is it?

If you know what this object is, or what it is used for, email your answer to weeklyvista@nwadg.com or fax it to 479-855-6992. Everyone who submits a guess will have their name entered in a monthly drawing for a free lunch.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.