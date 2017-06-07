New water-aerobics class available at Metfield pool
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
While many Property Owners Association summer activities are old-time favorites, there are also some new offerings. This year, a new class at the Metfield Pool may take water aerobics up a notch.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.