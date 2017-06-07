Meet Michael
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Michael is estimated to be two years old. He's neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. Shelter staff said he showed up in rough shape, but he's healing nicely and now he's very affectionate. He's good with people and cats, workers said, and he's very talkative. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.