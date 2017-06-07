Meet Michael

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Michael is estimated to be two years old. He’s neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. Shelter staff said he showed up in rough shape, but he’s healing nicely and now he’s very affectionate. He’s good with people and cats, workers said, and he’s very talkative. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Michael is estimated to be two years old. He's neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. Shelter staff said he showed up in rough shape, but he's healing nicely and now he's very affectionate. He's good with people and cats, workers said, and he's very talkative. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.