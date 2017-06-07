Gravette pool open for summer

By Susan Holland

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Photo by Susan Holland Lifeguard Cameron Shaffer was on duty at the Gravette swimming pool Friday, June 2, supervising a number of swimmers enjoying the refreshing waters. Youngsters of all ages and a few parents were taking a dip. Open hours for the pool are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
GRAVETTE -- The Gravette swimming pool opened for the summer on Friday. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

