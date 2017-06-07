Diversity galore on native plant hike
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
A handful of hikers got together for a guided hike through just less than two miles of the Back 40 trails with urban forestry expert Patti Erwin.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.