Did you get your mail today?

Today, mailboxes are everywhere. However, that was not always the case. Mailboxes were not used until around the 1850's when postage stamps were introduced. Up until that time, folks went to the Post Office to pay for sending items via the mail. Once stamps became available, mail could be sent by individuals from home and did not require a trip to the post office to make the required payment. It was also around this time that collection boxes were created where people could drop off their outgoing mail. These boxes were usually mounted on lamp posts. It took another 50 years before these were replaced with free standing ones.

