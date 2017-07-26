What is it? revealed
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
The item in last week's paper is a ceramic crock jug. Wesley G. Pittenger was the first person to correctly guess the answer. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly drawing for a free lunch. This month's winners are Jerry and Carol McKibben, who can pick up their lunch certificate at The Weekly Vista office.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.