Part of God's family

My wife and daughter were headed to Florida where our daughter would be starting a nine-week clinical pharmacy rotation as part of her training. While in southern Illinois on the interstate, a car swerved into their lane, hitting them and causing them to lose control and to spin into the median. They were not hurt, but the car was severely damaged and undrivable.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.