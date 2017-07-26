Musuem extends summer hours
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
The Bella Vista Historical Museum continues to be open five days per week, Wednesday through Sunday, but effective Aug. 2, the new hours will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.