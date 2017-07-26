Baker opening five businesses under one roof
n Bella Nita will be the first store to open.
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
It was nature that brought Anita Evans to Arkansas when she retired from her bakery business in Seattle, but while she loves the Natural State, she realized she wasn't quite ready for a rocking chair.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.