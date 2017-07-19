Writer and Poets group work on technique

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Lori Ericson talked to a group of writers at the Artist Retreat Center last week on turning real life events into fiction. She draws on her former career as a journalist to write a series of suspense novels about a reporter.

Once a month local writers gather to help each other at the Artist Retreat Center. Village on the Lakes Writers and Poets has about 40 members, organizer Joanie Roberts said, and the group is cosponsored by the Artist Retreat Center and the Bella Vista Library.