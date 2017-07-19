Health Resource Center closes

Photo submitted With the Bella Vista Health Resource Center’s board of directors deciding to cease operations, they determined the money raised by various projects should be donated to Bella Vista nonprofits: Village House, Bella Vista Library, Bella Vista Museum, and Courtesy Van. With their checks are, front row from left: Brandy Rankin with Village House, Virginia Reynolds with the museum, and Roxie Wright with the library. The Courtesy Van representative could not attend the ceremony. Also shown are, back row from left, BVHRC board members Tom Throne, Ane Burke, Ellen Creakbaum, Wally Shelton and Nancy Galbraith.