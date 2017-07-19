City libary to expand

n Friends Of The Library raised $155,000 to pay for the expansion.

By Lynn Atkins

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Print item

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Susan Santos, left,chairwoman of the Library Foundation Board, displays the check from the Friends of the Bella Vista Library at a reception July 12. The Friends of the Library raised $155,000 over the past three years and donated it to the Library Foundation&#8217;s building fund for an addition to the Bella Vista Library.
Zoom

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Susan Santos, left,chairwoman of the Library Foundation Board, displays the check from the Friends of the Bella Vista Library at a reception July 12. The Friends of the Library raised $155,000 over the past three years and donated it to the Library Foundation’s building fund for an addition to the Bella Vista Library.

Three years of used book sales, garage sales, holiday basket auctions and Sock Hops combined to fulfill a pledge made by the Friends of the Bella Vista Library.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.