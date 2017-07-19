City libary to expand
n Friends Of The Library raised $155,000 to pay for the expansion.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Three years of used book sales, garage sales, holiday basket auctions and Sock Hops combined to fulfill a pledge made by the Friends of the Bella Vista Library.
