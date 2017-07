Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista On Friday, Ashley Becker organized a yard sale to help support the Positively Bella Vista Volunteer Patrol. Positively Bella Vista began as a Facebook group, but some of the members got together to help neighbors with yard work and odd jobs on Saturdays. Joe Becker said about 25 volunteers have worked on about 12 Saturdays so far. Recently the group announced a goal of raising $5,000 to purchase equipment for the volunteers to use. Before the yard sale, they had about $1,400, but they had also received some equipment donations. Becker said there will be another yard sale towards the end of July. For more information, contact Chris Taylor at 479-644-6143.