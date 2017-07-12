Vista honored in newspaper contest
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
The Weekly Vista won 14 awards, including third place in General Excellence, in the Arkansas Press Association's annual contest. The awards were announced Saturday during a convention in Little Rock.
