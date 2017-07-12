Radio Club partners with city to set up emergency system
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
The Bella Vista Radio Club met last week to discuss collaborating with the city to establish an emergency plan.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.