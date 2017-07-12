Loosen your grip
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Has anyone ever told you to "loosen your grip"? In sports, that's not good. When playing tennis, baseball, badminton, football, racquetball or other activities where control is mandatory, a tight grip on the ball, bat, racquet, etc., is the key in controlling the action. Loosening the grip, even a little, could send the bat or racquet flying; or send the ball careening in an awkward direction. You normally want to do what Pastor Charles Swindoll exhorts, and that is to strengthen your grip.
