Fireworks topic of Photography Club meeting

By Rebecca Brubaker Special To The Weekly Vista

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Print item

Photo by June digital contest winner Kelly Ballard.
Zoom

Photo by June digital contest winner Kelly Ballard.

The Bella Vista/Bentonville Photography Club met June 20 at Hometown Bank in Jane, Mo., for their regular monthly meeting.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.