Deal me in: Bridge tournament Aug. 4-6
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Organizers of the upcoming regional bridge tournament hope Bella Vista residents decide to say "Deal me in" and participate.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.