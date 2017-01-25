POA funds beach installation; plans clubhouse alterations
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Two issues brought up by two representatives of two different demographic groups were addressed before the open forum at last week's Property Owners Association Board of Directors meeting.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.