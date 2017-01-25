New Children's Librarian Grows Program
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
The Bella Vista Library added a children's librarian in 2017 who brought in a lot more kids, Library Director Roxie Wright said recently. Ellen Farwell started in March becoming only the second full-time employee at the library. She's the third professional librarian, Wright said, pointing out that assistant director Argie Willis is a part-time employee and a library professional.
