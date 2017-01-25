Bentonville School Board buys land, sets election date
n On May 9 Bentonville School District will hold an election to raise the millage rate.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
BENTONVILLE -- The School Board agreed Thursday to spend $4.5 million on three pieces of land, including a large tract near Bella Vista.
