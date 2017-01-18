Story Time at the Library
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Faye Pyatt reads a book about rocks to preschoolers at the Bella Vista Library on Friday while Dwayne the Library Dog takes a break behind her chair. There were 26 children at Storytime to hear stories and make a craft last week.
