Story Time at the Library

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Faye Pyatt reads a book about rocks to preschoolers at the Bella Vista Library on Friday while Dwayne the Library Dog takes a break behind her chair. There were 26 children at Story time to hear stories and make a craft last week.

