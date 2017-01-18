Remember the old woodpile

When the outside temperatures spend several days down below the 20 degree mark, I begin to think that winter has arrived. Of course we had that weekend back in mid-December when the cold reached almost to zero, but then soon warmed back up. During the cold days I've been noticing the homes around Pea Ridge which have smoke lifting from a chimney, indicating that they are using wood heat. I'm thinking that most people heating with wood are probably using wood-burning stoves or fireplace inserts. Even back when I was young most people were getting away from using fireplaces directly for heating or cooking. Fireplaces tend to burn lots of wood for the heat they produce. So much of fireplace heat tends to go right up the chimney and is lost. When fireplaces actually have a fire built in them, quite often it is as much for creating an emotional atmosphere as it is for actually heating the house.

